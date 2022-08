AUSTIN (KXAN) – One person was pronounced dead Saturday around 1 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 2100 block of North Interstate 35’s upper deck.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three patients were involved in the incident, and two were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. EMS said neither had life-threatening injuries.

EMS is no longer at the scene, and there are currently no closures on the road from the incident.