One person is dead, and another suffered non-serious injuries after a rollover crash on US 183 in northwest Austin Friday. | Andy Way/KXAN News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in northwest Austin Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KXAN.

The Austin Police Department tells us one of its officers was involved.

At approximately 5 p.m., first responders were called out to the 18000 block of North U.S. 183 in the northbound service road for a rollover involving two people, EMS said.

APD later tweeted that both vehicles suffered extensive damage, and the crash resulted in serious injuries to the civilian driver. Life-saving measures were performed, but the driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:23 p.m., police said.

The officer also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The APD Vehicular Homicide Unit will investigate the crash, along with the APD Internal Affairs unit, police said.

Police said no names will be given at this time until notifications have been made.

All lanes of US 183 in the northbound lanes are closed. Police said the community should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.