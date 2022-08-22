AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the Oak Hill area Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred on State Highway 71 near Midwood Parkway just after 5 a.m.

CPR was being done on one patient who had to be rescued after being pinned in the crash. ATCEMS said in an update that “after extensive resuscitative efforts,” the person was pronounced dead. Austin Police said it was a woman.

A second patient was looked at, but ATCEMS said they likely won’t need to be taken to the hospital.

One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 in Oak Hill on Monday morning. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

ATCEMS said to expect extended road closures in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted SH 71 was closed in both directions at Covered Bridge Drive due to the crash. TxDOT is suggesting drivers used Southwest Parkway as an alternate route.

Austin Police said as many as six cars were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.