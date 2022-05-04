AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in northeast Austin Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash, involving at least one other vehicle in addition to the motorcycle, occurred around 7:49 p.m. in the 7000 block of N. Interstate 35 southbound, which is near Anderson Lane.

CPR was being done on an adult person, but they ultimately died at the scene, ATCEMS said.

The Texas Department of Transportation said I-35 southbound is closed at St. Johns Avenue because of the crash. Traffic is being detoured to the frontage road at exit 240B.

The southbound U.S. 183 ramp to southbound I-35 is also closed.

Seek alternate routes if possible.