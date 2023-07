AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died following a motorcycle crash in northwest Austin Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to a crash around 1:19 p.m. Sunday in the 13100 block of North FM 620, near U.S. Hwy. 183. Officials tweeted CPR was in progress but ultimately, the adult patient died at the scene.

Crews added closures are expected on multiple roadways in the area as officials investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.