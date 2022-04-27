AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a motorcycle crash in central Austin Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened in the 6800 block of North Interstate 35 service road southbound just before 10 a.m. That area is near Huntland Drive south of U.S. 183.

The adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said. Only the motorcycle was involved in the crash, and no one else was hurt.

Traffic is blocked on the southbound I-35 service road in the area, as well as the exit ramp near the crash site.

No other information was released.