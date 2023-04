AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Travis County EMS says one person died Monday morning after a fiery crash in Northeast Austin.

According to ATCEMS, crews were called out to the crash site at 10:08 a.m. on the northbound service road of Ed Bluestein Boulevard. That’s just south of Manor Road near LBJ Early College High School.

ATCEMS said it was a crash between a vehicle and a fixed object.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ATC-EMS.