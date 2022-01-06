1 dead after Lady Bird Lake water rescue turned recovery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult male was found dead in Lady Bird Lake Thursday morning after officials responded to a water rescue request.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department officials responded to a water rescue request just before 10 a.m. Thursday, after the caller said they saw what appeared to be a body in the water. The call came in from the 1600 block of E. Riverside Drive.

Just after 10 a.m., ATCEMS officials confirmed they found a body and pronounced the person dead. The Austin Police Department will continue the investigation.

