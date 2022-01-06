1 dead after Lady Bird Lake water rescue turned recovery

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult male was found dead in Lady Bird Lake Thursday morning after officials responded to a water rescue request.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department officials responded to a water rescue request just before 10 a.m. Thursday, after the caller said they saw what appeared to be a body in the water. The call came in from the 1600 block of E. Riverside Drive.

Just after 10 a.m., ATCEMS officials confirmed they found a body and pronounced the person dead. The Austin Police Department will continue the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss