AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night in the 11900 block of Menchaca Road.

Deputies responded at 11:40 p.m. Friday. A 911 caller reported that someone had been shot, and a vehicle left the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS but died of his injuries at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said a positive identification of the victim was pending autopsy results.

Detectives collected evidence through the night and believed the victim was targeted but said this was an isolated incident.

TCSO is actively searching for multiple suspects who were reportedly seen running away, then leaving the scene in a dark-colored 4-door sedan. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.