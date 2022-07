APD responded to an apartment fire at 6:23 a.m. Saturday at 2201 Willow Creek Drive. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said one person died after a fire broke out at a southeast Austin apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to AFD, it responded to the second alarm fire call at 6:23 a.m. at 2201 Willow Creek Drive.

As of 7:38 a.m., firefighters said the fire was extinguished. Six apartments were affected.

There were no other injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to AFD.