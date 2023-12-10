Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Dec. 10, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died following a crash between a semi-truck and a vehicle on FM 969 Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS shared on social media the agency was responding to a vehicle rescue at 11000 FM 969 around 10:20 Sunday. That’s near the intersection of Blue Bluff Road and FM 969.

Officials said two patients were involved in the crash, with one adult patient dead. In a follow-up social media post, ATCEMS said a second patient had been transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin District shared online that both the eastbound and westbound lanes along FM 969 at Blue Bluff Road were closed due to the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed online deputies were working the crash scene. Extensive traffic delays are expected in the area.