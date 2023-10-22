AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a fatal crash in northwest Austin that left one person dead and another person injured.

ATCEMS responded to the intersection of Corpus Christi Drive and West Parmer Lane just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. There, medics found a two-vehicle collision that killed one adult.

A second person was taken to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials noted. ATCEMS added no additional information is available related to the crash.