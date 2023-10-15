AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 35 Sunday afternoon, according to a social media post from the Austin Fire Department.

Per AFD, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services confirmed an adult man is dead from a fatal crash on the I-35 southbound at Ben White ramp. A second patient is being analyzed by medics, per the post.

Heavy traffic delays are expected in the area, AFD officials added.

Austin Police Department’s Watch Command confirmed to KXAN one I-35 lane is closed alongside the southbound frontage road. The other vehicle involved in the fatal crash is cooperating, per APD.

ATCEMS added in its own social media post the fatal crash involved two vehicles. No additional information is available, officials noted.