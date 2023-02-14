AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a “major” crash Tuesday in east Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash in the 4200 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Techni Center Drive around 12:08 p.m. The crash happened between two vehicles, ATCEMS wrote.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. One of them has serious injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening, and the other has potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

The Texas Department of Transportation Austin tweeted at 1:21 p.m. that the northbound lanes of US-183 South frontage road and Techni Center Drive are closed because of the crash. Traffic is being diverted.

Expect traffic delays in the area.