AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after an overnight crash in southeast Austin, police said.

The crash happened around 1:23 a.m., officers said, and took place in the 5700 block of East Ben White Blvd. eastbound. That’s near Comsouth Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS said its crews took one person from the scene to the hospital.

The road is back open now.

No further details were available.