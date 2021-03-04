Woman dead after hit and run in northeast Austin, but police found vehicle

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is dead after a car ran her over at a northeast Austin intersection Thursday night and then drove away, according to the Austin Police Department. Police later found the vehicle but have not yet found the driver.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 9:40 p.m. at the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection.

APD said the woman was lying in the road when the vehicle drove through the intersection and ran her over. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police described the victim as a woman in her 50s.

Authorities said to expect road closures and delays as investigators work in the area.

  • APD said a woman was killed after being hit by a car at the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection Thursday night (Andy Way/KXAN Photo)
    APD said a woman was killed after being hit by a car at the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection Thursday night (Andy Way/KXAN Photo)
  • APD said a woman was killed after being hit by a car at the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection Thursday night (Andy Way/KXAN Photo)
    APD said a woman was killed after being hit by a car at the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection Thursday night (Andy Way/KXAN Photo)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss