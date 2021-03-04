Woman dead after hit and run in northeast Austin, but police found vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is dead after a car ran her over at a northeast Austin intersection Thursday night and then drove away, according to the Austin Police Department. Police later found the vehicle but have not yet found the driver.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 9:40 p.m. at the East St. Johns Avenue and Cameron Road intersection.

APD said the woman was lying in the road when the vehicle drove through the intersection and ran her over. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police described the victim as a woman in her 50s.

Authorities said to expect road closures and delays as investigators work in the area.