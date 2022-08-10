AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police said they’re investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from “blunt force trauma to the head” outside of a store in north Austin.

It’s unclear what caused the deadly injuries to the man, police said. Detectives are now on scene at 1200 Kramer Lane, which is close to Plains Trail just south of West Braker Lane.

Police said first responders initially believed a vehicle struck and killed the man because one sped away close to 1 p.m., which Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about Wednesday afternoon. However, officers said a car did not strike the victim.

Police said they had no information to share right now about a possible suspect because it’s too early in the investigation.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Austin Police Department.

1 dead after being hit by vehicle in north Austin, EMS says

1 dead after being hit by vehicle in north Austin, EMS says

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.