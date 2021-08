AUSTIN (KXAN) -- On Friday, Texas announced a partnership with The Brandr Group to create a licensing program that will allow athletes to use school trademarks and logos in name, image and likeness deals they make.

"As we continue to evaluate opportunities in the new era of name, image, likeness for all of our student-athletes, working alongside our legal counsel, I am thrilled to announce a new agreement with Brandr for group licensing on Texas-branded and officially licensed merchandise bearing the NIL of Longhorns student-athletes," athletics director Chris Del Conte said in a press release. "Now fans can purchase Texas Longhorns items like jerseys and t-shirts and support their favorite players, which we have never been able to do before, and the student-athletes are able to profit from those sales through their agreement with Brandr."