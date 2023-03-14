AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in north Austin Sunday, according to an Austin Police Department news release.

Shortly before 6 p.m., APD officers responded to the crash between an SUV and a pickup truck in the 6300 block of West U.S. 290 Highway, the release said.

According to police, the SUV driver was taken to a hospital, where they later died. The person was not identified by police Tuesday.

The driver and passenger inside the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for non-serious injuries and were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

This now makes Austin’s 20th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 20 fatalities for the year, according to the release.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.