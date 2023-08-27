AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a collision in north Austin early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said first responders arrived in the 9900 block of North Lamar Boulevard for an auto-pedestrian collision that occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m.

ATCEMS said two vehicles and five patients were involved, and a “deceased on scene” pronouncement was made for one of the adults involved.

Medics took two patients to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

A third person was also taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, and the fourth patient was evaluated for minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.