1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin Sept. 7, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin Tuesday night.

It happened at McNeil Drive and San Felipe Boulevard, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. That’s near U.S. Highway 183. Crews were called out around 9:22 p.m.

Initial reports were that the crash was a head-on collision, ATCEMS said.

Medics pronounced one adult dead on scene. Two others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

Road closures are expected in the area as investigators look into how the crash happened.