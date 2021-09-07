1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin Sept. 7, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin Sept. 7, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin Tuesday night.

It happened at McNeil Drive and San Felipe Boulevard, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. That’s near U.S. Highway 183. Crews were called out around 9:22 p.m.

Initial reports were that the crash was a head-on collision, ATCEMS said.

Medics pronounced one adult dead on scene. Two others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

Road closures are expected in the area as investigators look into how the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss