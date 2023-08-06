AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult was killed and another suffered potentially serious injuries after a rollover crash Sunday in far west Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened at 3210 Hillbilly Lane near Bunny Run, Rivercrest Drive and St. Stephens Episcopal School. ATCEMS posted on social media at 6:20 p.m. saying that one person died at the scene of the crash and that there was a possible ejection. A follow-up post said medics took an adult to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center as a trauma alert with potentially serious injuries.

ATCEMS said it received the call at 5:46 p.m. Please avoid the area as first responders investigate the scene.

