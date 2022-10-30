AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on East Yager Lane, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 1015 E. Yager Lane. One patient was pinned in a vehicle, and another was entrapped, ATCEMS said.

The entrapped patient was taken to St. David’s Round Rock with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

The pinned patient was given CPR but was later pronounced dead, EMS said.

Traffic delays are expected, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.