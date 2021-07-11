1 critically injured in southwest Austin rollover crash on Highway 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has critical, life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash Sunday night off Highway 290.

Austin-Travis County EMS took that person to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

The rollover crash happened around 8:15 p.m. where Highway 290 intersects Mopac in the Oak Hill area.

ATCEMS said it involved one vehicle and one other person, but the second refused to be taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, as traffic is being detoured to the frontage road on eastbound Highway 290 in the area. A westbound lane of the highway is also closed.