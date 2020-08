AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person was injured in a motorcycle accident in southeast Austin Saturday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS says crews responded to Ross Road and Pearce Lane around 6:36 p.m. That’s near Moores Crossing Boulevard.

The person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS says.

There is no other information available at this time, according to the agency.