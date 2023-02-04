AUSTIN (KXAN) — An auto-pedestrian crash killed one child and injured an adult in north Austin on Saturday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened in the 900 block of North Meadows Drive.

ATCEMS said the child was declared dead at the scene. An adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

Austin Police Department said it responded to the call at 4:24 p.m. APD said the area around North Meadows Drive and Newmont Road would be closed for a while.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.