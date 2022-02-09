1 arrested in deadly southeast Austin parking lot shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested related to the Jan. 27 shooting death of another man in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Kendall Iwuagwu, 20, on Tuesday after officers believe he shot Jose Mata, 20, in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Elmont Drive. Iwuagwu was taken to the Travis County Jail and is being charged with first-degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

The day of the shooting, APD said 911 got a call just before 12:30 p.m. about a man shot inside a car. The driver took the victim, Mata, to a nearby emergency clinic.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene to find Mata had life-threatening injuries. Though they tried to save him, Mata was pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m. that day, APD said.

According to police, witnesses said a person approached Mata in the parking lot and demanded his money. The suspect then shot Mata and ran away to a nearby apartment complex.