AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested and charged a man with a second-degree felony for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport early Thursday morning.

Ruben Ysasi, 44, was arrested on an accident involving death felony charge, according to court documents. Documents said Ysasi was allegedly driving a white Ford Excursion westbound along the 1500 block of East State Highway 71 when he lost control of the vehicle and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

During that time, documents said Ysasi allegedly struck a black Nissan Rogue that was driving westbound in the westbound lanes. The driver of the Nissan was killed due to the crash, documents said.

A witness on scene told police they had dropped her son off at the airport and was driving eastbound in the 1500 block of SH 71 when they saw a white vehicle “flying” the wrong way on the roadway, per court documents. The witness told police the white vehicle struck the black Nissan Rogue, which then hit the witness’ car.

A man, later identified as Ysasi, was seen walking into a gas station parking lot close to the crash with injuries consistent with being in a car crash, police detailed in documents. Ysasi spoke with officers after waiving his Miranda rights and admitted to driving the Ford and leaving the crash scene, per documents.

He also allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol that night and was the only occupant of his vehicle during the crash, documents noted. After undergoing a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test, police arrested Ysasi on an intoxication manslaughter and crash causing death charges.

Ysasi’s bond is listed at $50,000, per jail records.