One person was arrested after driving on Capitol grounds in downtown Austin Thursday/ Brianna Hollis KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after driving onto the Capitol grounds in downtown Austin Thursday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they were called to the area of 11th Street and Congress Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. but were canceled before it made contact with any patients.

According to DPS, the person driving was arrested and there were no injuries reported.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, which remained under investigation Thursday.