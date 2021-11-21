1 airlifted with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after Austin scuba diving incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has been airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio following a scuba diving incident near Lake Travis Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to calls of a diving accident resulting in an unconscious patient just after noon Sunday. The calls came from near Bob Wentz Park and Windy Point Park, off Bob Wentz Park Road and Comanche Trail near northwest Austin.

Multiple rescue assets including @STAR_Flight_TC responding to Bob Wentz-Windy Point (12:08) Reported SCUBA diving incident with unconscious patient. Assets arriving on scene. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 21, 2021

The unconscious patient was reported to have regained consciousness before being transported via Travis County Star Flight with “potentially serious injuries.”

A second person involved was also evaluated but refused transport, per ATCEMS.