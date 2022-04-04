AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult died and two children were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in south Austin Monday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a pole in the 6700 block of South I-35, which is near William Cannon Drive. Medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m.

The two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

Drivers should expect extended road closures along I-35 Monday evening, ATCEMS said.