AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult and one child were transported to area hospitals Sunday following an afternoon crash in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Pecan Park Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 183 Service Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. One adult patient was taken to St. David’s Round Rock following the incident.

ATCEMS tweeted a second, pediatric patient sustained potentially serious injuries, with crews transporting the child to Dell Children’s Medical Center. A total of five people were involved in the crash, but three refused medical transport.