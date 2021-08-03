$1.3M decrease in EMS funding proposed in Austin city budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Draft documents for the city of Austin’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget reflects a $1.3 million decline in funding for Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. Documents reflect a proposed $14.3 million operating budget for FY22, while the department operates off a $15.6 million budget in the current FY21.

Austin City Council will host a budget workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, which will include discussions with departmental leaders on current budget proposals.

KXAN will update this story following today’s city council budget work session.