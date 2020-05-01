$1.2 million in rental assistance offered to Austinites through city lottery system

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites needing rental assistance can now apply for help through the city of Austin.

The city’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department will provide $1.2 million in emergency rental assistance to residents affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, to be administered through a contract with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin.

The Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants program will give out one-time rental subsides through a lottery system, similar to HACA’s Choice Voucher program, the city said.

People must apply for the lottery through the RENT website from 9 a.m. May 4 to 11:59 p.m. May 6.

“Funding for this emergency rental assistance is being accessed from the City’s local funds,” said Rosie Truelove, NHCD director. “In this time of pandemic and economic uncertainty, Austin families need the security of safe and stable housing.”

To be eligible for selection, people must be able to document a financial impact by COVID-19 that takes them at or below 80% of the median family income, and on an existing lease and haven’t received assistance from other programs.

Here’s a chart showing the media family incomes based on size of household the program will use:

FY 2020 Income Limit Category Persons in Household 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Annual Income at 80% of MFI $54,700 $62,500 $70,300 $78,100 $84,350 $90,600 $96,850 $103,100

HACA will manage all the applications and determine eligibility, and when approved, will help direct payments to landlords to cover tenants’ rent obligations.

“The RENT Program is expected to help more than 1,000 families in our community stay in their homes during this difficult time,” said Michael Gerber, HACA CEO.

The amount of assistance available to someone will either be determined by the number of bedrooms in their apartment or actual rent, whichever is lowest minus 30% of the household’s gross monthly income. It ranges from $900-$2,000.

Applicants not selected in the lottery will receive written notice and a list of additional potential alternative resources, the city said.