'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dallas-based real estate group, Genesis, has plans to create the largest building in the Rainey Street area, according to the Austin Business Journal.

"The Travis" will be a 50-story, 414 unit "exclusive-use" apartment tower on 80 Red River Street, where the Villas on Town Lakes used to reside near Rainey Street.

The Austin Business Journal says Genesis is "hopeful construction on the tower could begin in May or June, but the developer is still waiting for the go-ahead from the city of Austin."

The title of tallest building in Austin will still belong to The Independent at 58 stories.

