'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dallas-based real estate group, Genesis, has plans to create the largest building in the Rainey Street area, according to the Austin Business Journal.
"The Travis" will be a 50-story, 414 unit "exclusive-use" apartment tower on 80 Red River Street, where the Villas on Town Lakes used to reside near Rainey Street.
The Austin Business Journal says Genesis is "hopeful construction on the tower could begin in May or June, but the developer is still waiting for the go-ahead from the city of Austin."
The title of tallest building in Austin will still belong to The Independent at 58 stories.
For the full story on Rainey Street's 50-story tower, subscribe to the Austin Business Journal.
More Austin Stories
-
Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler will deliver the State of the City Address on Wednesday evening at Austin City Hall.
The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at 301 W. Second St. Doors open at 4 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Adler will discuss a variety of topics related to the City of Austin in the annual speech.
Adler, who has been Mayor since 2015, is freshly back from his trip to South Bend, Indiana, where he traveled to introduce Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event on Sunday.Read the Full Article
-
Austin police investigating sexual assault in north Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a sexual assault of a woman at a north Austin apartment complex early Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Austin Police Department.
The victim lives in an apartment at the 8800 block of north Interstate 35. She told police at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, a man knocked on her apartment door.
"When she answered, the suspect pointed a small gun at her and forced her into her residence," police wrote in a press release. "Once inside, he demanded money at which time the victim gave him her purse."Read the Full Article
-
Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly one year after a landslide damaged a section of Shoal Creek Trail, Austin's Watershed Protection Department says it has come up with a plan to repair the hillside that had tumbled down in a significant rain event last May.
Mike Kelly, Managing Engineer at the Watershed Protection Department, said the city has been studying different ways to stabilize the slope. The process cost them $1 million.
Kelly said they now have a plan they would like to move forward with, and the estimated cost for the repair could range from $8 to 16 million.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats