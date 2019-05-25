'No More Sandra Blands Rally' at Texas Capitol follows hearing about cell phone video Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN /Andy Way) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN /Andy Way) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of Community Advocacy & Healing Project) ( KXAN /Andy Way) ( KXAN /Andy Way) (Courtesy of Community Advocacy & Healing Project) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday night, the Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosted what it called the "No More Sandra Blands Rally." It came the same day of a morning hearing where Texas leaders answered questions about cell phone video from the 2015 traffic stop of Bland, who was found dead in a jail cell three days later.

According to the event's Facebook page, the rally's purpose was to hold the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Attorney General's Office "to the standard they continue to state they are on."

Dash cam footage of the stop of Bland by DPS trooper Brian Encinia was released in 2015. The footage showed Encinia ordering Bland out of her car while holding a stun gun, yelling: "Get out of the car! I will light you up. Get out!"

The video shows Encinia telling Bland to get off the phone as he ordered her onto the sidewalk. "I'm not on the phone," Bland said. "I have a right to record. This is my property."

This property is the video that has stirred even more discussion about when and how the video was released, and prompted State Rep. Garnet Coleman, D-Houston, to call Friday morning's hearing.

Recent media reporting on the cell phone video sparked questions over when and how it was released. Cannon Lambert, a Bland family lawyer, told the New York Times the first time he saw the video was along with the rest of the public earlier this month.

DPS said the recording was not new evidence. In a statement, the department said [in part]:

"The cellphone recording is referenced by Ms. Bland in the dash cam video that was released by the department on July 22, 2015. The video recording from Ms. Bland's cellphone was specifically identified multiple times in the Ranger Report of Investigation. The Ranger report was made available to all the litigants during the civil litigation filed by her family. At all times, the department complied with its discovery obligations in the civil litigation."

At Friday's hearing, DPS general counsel Phillip Adkins said that Waller County had sent a thumb drive containing Bland's cell phone video to the Bland family's attorneys in October 2015.

But Coleman replied, saying: "We're going to call them next. We're going to have another hearing. Now I know we have to."

U.S. Rep. Shawn Thierry added that they needed to find out why the Bland family and their attorney are saying they didn't know about the video.