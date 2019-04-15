$25M renovation of Dell Jewish Community Campus to include water park, tennis court

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dell Jewish Community Campus (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal / KXAN) — Piece by piece, the money and plans are coming together for the renovation of the Dell Jewish Community Campus in northwest Austin.

Wealthy donors have raised about $21.3 million of the $25 million goal and the campaign officials hope to raise the remaining roughly $3.7 million by Oct. 1 and begin construction by mid-2020, according to a report by the Austin Business Journal.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies Inc. was 26-years-old in 1992 when he and his wife bought the 40-acres of land where JCC would later be built and it was his first major philanthropic gift. Nearly two decades later, Dell is among the wealthy donors working to raise money for renovations of the campus that is considered a nexus for the Jewish community in Central Texas.

Some of the planned renovations include turning the pool area into a water park, building tennis courts, building a cultural center that can host concerts and plays and expand the fitness center. An endowment will also be created to help pay for maintaining current and future buildings.

