$115K contract proposed to clean one Austin portable toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Austin City Council on Thursday will vote on whether to approve a contract to clean a single portable toilet in the downtown area. The cost? A minimum of $115,000 per year.
The contract will initially be for two years, with the ability for it to be reauthorized each year thereafter for a total of five years at a cost not to exceed $775,000, or $155,000 per year.
The portable toilet would be located within five miles of the State Capitol and must be cleaned twice a day. That comes out to $157.53 per cleaning.
Only one contractor, Blue Chem Inc., submitted a bid.
