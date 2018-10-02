$115K contract proposed to clean one Austin portable toilet

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City of Austin's public toilet/restroom in downtown Austin. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Austin City Council on Thursday will vote on whether to approve a contract to clean a single portable toilet in the downtown area. The cost? A minimum of $115,000 per year.

The contract will initially be for two years, with the ability for it to be reauthorized each year thereafter for a total of five years at a cost not to exceed $775,000, or $155,000 per year.

The portable toilet would be located within five miles of the State Capitol and must be cleaned twice a day. That comes out to $157.53 per cleaning.

Only one contractor, Blue Chem Inc., submitted a bid.