Austin woman needs your help to bring home her beloved dog Brando

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brando, a four-year-old black chihuahua-terrier mix, was frightened during a routine fire-inspection and ran away from his home the Cliff’s at Barton Creek on July 31.

(@brandothedog)

During the first week that Brando was missing, Lowman walked upwards of 15 miles per day while distributing 1,000 flyers to the community.

She even installed six game-cameras behind her apartment complex to try and catch him and his whereabouts.

Although there have been many sightings, locating him has proven difficult for Lowman. She continues to check the Austin Animal Center every other day in case anything changes.

Brando was born abandoned but was rescued by Lowman. She says he got her through a cancer diagnosis and has “blossomed into a happy pup with a loving personality.”

(@brandothedog)

If spotted, it’s important not to chase him. Lowman urges the public to contact her instead with a location.

The search is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. at the Dillard’s at the Barton Creek Mall. It will cover the wooded area where he was last spotted in south Austin.

If you have any information about Brando’s whereabouts, you can contact Kristen Lowman at (512) 820-6306 or by email at sesaluna@gmail.com.