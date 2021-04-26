Austin woman killed in I-35 crash involving 18-wheeler

An 18-wheeler was towed from the scene of a deadly crash on I-35 Wednesday morning near 51st Street (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a central Austin crash with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

On April 21, Haley Frances Womak was a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with an 18-wheeler on the shoulder of I-35 northbound near 51st Street, police say. The 18-wheeler was pulled over on the side of the interstate.

Womak was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. and shut down the interstate for around six hours as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

This is Austin’s 30th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 32 fatalities for the year. In 2020, there were 29 fatal crashes resulting in 31 fatalities on this date, APD says.

Anyone with information on this crash should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.