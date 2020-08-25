Austin woman found dead on I-35 in New Braunfels; police investigating as a homicide

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels police and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Austin woman as a homicide.

Police say they responded to a report of a single car accident in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 North near a Walmart Distribution Center early Tuesday morning around 2:50 a.m. Upon arrival, investigators found a woman, who appeared to be shot, dead inside a black Ford Expedition parked on the shoulder of I-35.

As officers were responding to the shooting incident, additional officers were called to the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 North for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police they heard “a number of gunshots” just before an 18-wheeler left the truck stop at a high rate of speed. Officers weren’t able to find the truck or any signs of the shooting, NBPD reports.

Around 45 minutes later, the 18-wheeler truck was reportedly driving erratically on I-35 and subsequently crashed in the downtown San Antonio area, police say. The driver of the truck left the scene on foot. The San Antonio Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man found inside the cab of the 18-wheeler and they currently have a suspect in custody.

New Braunfels Police and Comal County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with San Antonio Police and other surrounding agencies on this ongoing investigation.