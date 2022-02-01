Austin Water activates cold weather plan; what’s changed since 2021 storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters responded to 2,449 calls for broken pipes after the February 2021 winter storm.

According to Austin Water’s after action report, that resulted in increased water demand across the city, going from 150 million gallons per day on Feb. 15 to 260 million in the evening of Feb.16.

That, combined with lower water production due to an energy outage at a plant, led to depleted water storage and resulted in widespread water outages, the report stated.

“It was about 12 hours of the lights not being on and then the water wasn’t turning on,” Austin neighbor Yasmine Smith recalled.

A couple days after that, she joined others across the city in organizing a water distribution site for her own apartment complex, for other families.

Austin Water said water use rose to more than double the levels of Feb. 2020.

So, what has the department done since then, and what do they still have to do?

They said they’ve been upgrading and repairing water lines through their Renewing Austin program.

But they have not yet started on part of the program that city council members approved back in December, to replace water service lines at about 4,000 homes in more than 60 subdivisions.

“We’re working on getting the contractor started, so they have not mobilized yet,” said Shay Ralls Roalson, assistant director for engineering services at the Austin Water Department.

According to the agency’s presentation to the Austin Water Oversight Committee on Jan. 20, the department is still trying to streamline their system with 311, to get to calls quicker.

Other items on their recommendation list have various time goals.

The agency also says their treatment plants are winterized.

“Fortifying our insulation and really winterizing our piping and equipment,” explained Stephanie Sue, Austin water treatment operations manager, during a Jan. 20 Austin Water Oversight Committee meeting.

Sue said they’ve increased communication between plants in case one needs to increase output.

“How much are we pumping? How much are we producing? How much usage and demand is out there in the system? And how much do we have in storage?” she said.

They have also either developed or updated standard operating procedures, including adding a two-tiered approach for common and severe winter weather, depending on how long freezing weather is expected to last.

“Common winter steps are things like, you know, cracking valves, making sure our heater’s working, closing doors,” Sue explained. “Hard freeze steps are things like… being able to drain lines, turning off chemicals that are not critical to our process, and things like reducing the amount of testing that we do from our daily routine.”

Ralls Roalson said she could not share what steps the department is currently taking to prepare for freezing weather this week, but said all SOPs are in effect.

Austin Water’s emergency response team has also added three more full-time employees, and a warehouse as a hub for supplies.

Before the Feb. 2021 winter storm, they used to have six pallets of bottled water on hand, said Anna Bryan-Borja during the meeting. Now, they have 65 to help distribute to the public.

She said they’ve also set up their own tier system to determine how many emergency response staff are activated, and for how long.

“They learned some hard lessons. Really hard lessons on a very big stage,” said Smith, who hopes all the work gets the city through the next winter storm.

Smith and her Austin Area Urban League team have already been on the ground distributing warm weather items like blankets to unhoused neighbors.

“I do think as a community is we are all better positioned this time around to to ensure that the least amount of harm is done within our control,” she said.

Austin Water has tips here on what you can do before, during and after winter weather to protect your home.