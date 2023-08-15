AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin and Travis County leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to address record-breaking heat and the potential for wildfires Tuesday.

The update happens at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed by KXAN in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.

The following city and county officials will make remarks, according to the city:

  • City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson
  • Travis County Judge Andy Brown
  • Austin Fire Department, Chief Joel G. Baker
  • Travis County Emergency Services District 2, Assistant Chief Mark Moellenberg
  • Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Director Ken Snipes
  • Austin Police Department, Assistant Chief Scott Perry
  • Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Chief Robert Luckritz

Austin Public Health, Austin Water and Austin Energy officials will also be present.

A total of 30 fires have burned 2,826 acres in the 15-county KXAN viewing area, as of Aug. 13. You can find an active map here.