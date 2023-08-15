AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin and Travis County leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to address record-breaking heat and the potential for wildfires Tuesday.
The update happens at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed by KXAN in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.
The following city and county officials will make remarks, according to the city:
- City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson
- Travis County Judge Andy Brown
- Austin Fire Department, Chief Joel G. Baker
- Travis County Emergency Services District 2, Assistant Chief Mark Moellenberg
- Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Director Ken Snipes
- Austin Police Department, Assistant Chief Scott Perry
- Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Chief Robert Luckritz
Austin Public Health, Austin Water and Austin Energy officials will also be present.
A total of 30 fires have burned 2,826 acres in the 15-county KXAN viewing area, as of Aug. 13. You can find an active map here.