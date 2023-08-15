AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin and Travis County leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to address record-breaking heat and the potential for wildfires Tuesday.

The update happens at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed by KXAN in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.

The following city and county officials will make remarks, according to the city:

City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson

Travis County Judge Andy Brown

Austin Fire Department, Chief Joel G. Baker

Travis County Emergency Services District 2, Assistant Chief Mark Moellenberg

Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Director Ken Snipes

Austin Police Department, Assistant Chief Scott Perry

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Chief Robert Luckritz

Austin Public Health, Austin Water and Austin Energy officials will also be present.

A total of 30 fires have burned 2,826 acres in the 15-county KXAN viewing area, as of Aug. 13. You can find an active map here.