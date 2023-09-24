AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS celebrated the graduation of 30 new cadets Friday.

ATCEMS said the class includes 30 cadets. Of those, 22 are medic-field cadets and eight are lateral clinical specialists.

“Academy graduation is a huge milestone for our Cadets. It marks the completion of the first major step as they embark on their careers caring for our community,” ATCEMS Assistant Chief Heather Phillips said in a release.

In 2022, ATECMS swore in 15 field cadets and one communications cadet.