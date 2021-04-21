Austin to start cutting down trees that died during winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Works is focusing on assessing damage to trees and other vegetation in the public right of way following February’s winter storm.

The forestry division of the department will remove dead trees and plants in the streets, on sidewalks, alleys and other land deemed for public use in late April. If you see a dead tree in the public right of way, the citys asks that you call 311 and report it.

Professional arborists will take a look at dead trees and figure out if they “pose an immediate threat to public safety.” If they do, residents and businesses nearby will be notified with a door hanger that provides information and contact numbers in case questions arise.

The city said examples of trees hit particularly hard by the deep freeze were Arizona ash and Chinese tallow trees, along with non-native palms and species of pine trees. A major focus of the team is to get the dead palm trees out of the right of way.

“The longer palms are left standing, the more difficult they become to remove. Rotting palms are heavy and can snap and fall without warning, creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians, drivers, and property,” said Lisa Killander, the city’s forestry program manager.

It’s estimated that 90% of the palm trees in Austin are dead due to the frigid temperatures.

The city says plants put in the right of way by property owners are their responsibility, but if those plants pose a danger, safety will be prioritized over owner responsibility.