AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a newly official “Bee City,” the city of Austin is taking new measures to help bees in town.

The city received its official “Bee City USA” designation in March. Since then, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department has held four pollinator garden planting days and is overseeing new policy and signage installation in the city, according to a memo from the department.

Austin City Council voted in March to designate the city as a Bee City USA affiliate. This means city staff will work to improve bee pollinator habitats and educate the community about bees.

The new policy will be about beekeeping on city parkland and the observation hive at the Austin Nature & Science Center, the memo said. Current policies and plans will also be reviewed to make sure they align with becoming a “Bee City.”

The new signage, created by nonprofit Pollinate Austin, will identify bees and pollinator gardens.