AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin T-Mobile users are being advised that due to a network issues, users’ calls to 911 may be disrupted, according to Austin Police Department.

🚨 Attention Austin T-Mobile users: A network issue has been reported to APD that may result in 9-1-1 call disruptions. If you are unable to call 9-1-1, please call 3-1-1 and they will transfer you.



We will update this tweet when the issue has been resolved. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 22, 2020

APD says if you are unable to call 911, you should call 311 and you will be transferred.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.