SWAT team responds to incident at northwest Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin Police Department SWAT responded to the scene of an incident at the InTown Suites located at 12989 Research Blvd. in northwest Austin.

According to APD in a briefing on Monday night, APD responded after a 911 caller said that a man had threatened her one-month-old baby. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man, reported to be 32 years old, through a door of one of the motel’s rooms.

APD says that after several minutes, it was determined that the man was having a mental health issue. APD says the man then threatened officers, saying that anyone who came through the door would be stabbed.

When the man refused to come out, SWAT was called.

As of Monday night, officers were still negotiating with the man through the door and officers say the situation could last several hours. Due to the fact that the man is alone and not believed to be armed, APD says the situation is not urgent.

The motel was being evacuated as of 8:45 p.m. Monday.