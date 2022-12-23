The City of Austin buses people to overnight shelters as temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Saturday night (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a brutal cold front swept into Austin Thursday, people began showing up at the One Texas Center, across the river from downtown Austin. It was the check-in point for Austin’s overnight cold shelters.

On the first night of below freezing temperatures, 431 people were taken to overnight shelters, according to an Austin Public Health spokesperson. Unlike during previous freezes, people will be allowed to stay in those overnight shelters during the day.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, food will be provided at those shelters, though there are no showers. Families and pets are allowed. People who park their vehicles at the One Texas Center will not be ticketed or towed.

Registration for overnight shelters will again take place Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the One Texas Center on Barton Springs Road. While sunshine made being outdoors slightly more bearable during the day Friday, temperatures are expected to plummet again overnight.

The City of Austin used buses at that location to shelter people from the cold during the day as they wait to be transported.

ATCEMS said it responded to 17 calls overnight for “environmental exposure.” They also transported 28 people and four animals to shelters, they said.