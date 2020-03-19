Austin restaurants get help serving carryout customers, courtesy of Austin Transportation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation is giving area restaurants some space to continue business during the city-wide ban on dining in — an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Austin Transportation Department has installed about 50 temporary customer pick-up zones to support local restaurants as they transition to take-out and delivery-only service.
FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
The City of Austin says some on-street paid parking spaces near restaurants are being made into loading zones. The restaurants being prioritized are those that have limited parking space to begin with.
To find where the loading zones are, the City of Austin has created this map. Zones are marked with blue and white signs that say “Food Pick-Up Priority.”
Austin Transportation says it plans to install more zones based on needs evaluations and field observations. Restaurants can find more information here if they’d like to have a zone placed at or near their location.